KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The construction of the Earth Satelite Station at Kg Laya-Laya in Tuaran, Sabah will not be continued since the RazakSAT-2 programme that was approved on December 5, 2012, has ended.

Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) stated that RazakSAT-2 has been replaced by the Development of National Remote Sensing Satellites programme (PSPJN).

“Since the RazakSAT-2 was ended, all scopes and activities including the development of the new earth station was also ended.

“Aside from that, the operation of two existing satellite data receiving station in Temerloh, Pahang and Banting, Selangor are adequate to meet the need of the nation.

“PSPJN is expected to attain the current and future operation need and objective, especially in the aspect of data acquisition for the nation’s strategic needs.”

MOSTI stated this in a written answer to a question posed by Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau (UPKO–Tuaran) during the Dewan Rakyat Parliament sitting on Tuesday.

In his question, Madius asked MOSTI to share the construction status of the Earth Satellite Station that was approved in 2016 with a funding of RM27.5 million at Kg Laya-Laya.

“When will it be implemented, why is the delay in implementation occurring and when is the expected completion,” Madius asked. — The Borneo Post





