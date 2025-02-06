KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reassured the public that the country has not seen a rise in influenza cases despite international reports of a sharp increase in infections.

Referring to media reports from overseas, particularly those citing the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Western Pacific Region (WPRO), the MOH clarified that the positivity rate for influenza samples in the region decreased from 26.19 per cent in Epidemiological Week (EW) 1 of 2025 to 21.97 per cent by EW 4 of 2025 — a drop of 4 per cent.

In a statement issued today, the ministry also highlighted that Malaysia has not recorded any avian influenza cases among humans, with no new cases reported in the region as of January 31, 2025.

The last human case of avian influenza in the region was reported on January 1, 2025.

“In terms of influenza-like illness (ILI) cases, the consultation rate in Malaysia’s health clinics during EW 4/2025 was recorded at 4.67 per cent, showing a decrease from 5.81 per cent in EW 3/2025,” the statement read.

“Additionally, the rate of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in hospitals stood at 7.26 per cent, a slight decrease from 7.52 per cent the previous week, the statement read.”

The ministry, working closely with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), continues to monitor livestock farms, wild bird populations, and wet markets to minimise any potential risks.

The statement also said that Malaysia remains free from avian influenza, thanks to ongoing biosecurity measures and preventive actions.

“The MoH advises the public to continue practicing preventive health measures, including frequent handwashing with soap or the use of hand sanitisers, maintaining good respiratory hygiene by covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and wearing face masks, particularly for those at higher risk or showing symptoms.”

Additionally, Malaysians are encouraged to get their annual influenza vaccinations.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, and prolonged cold is advised to seek medical attention at either government or private healthcare facilities.

The ministry has reassured that they are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to update the public as needed.