KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — A Malaysian social media influencer known as Eyka, who was reported missing for three days in a forest in Bandung, Indonesia, was found safe on Wednesday night (February 5).

The 22-year-old was discovered at around 10pm, and her rescue was shared via a live stream on TikTok by @Arasz, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

In the footage, Eyka was seen lying weakly in dense undergrowth.

Her disappearance went viral after her friend, Ammar Nazhan or Ammar Nazhan Noralyadi, 29, realised she was missing at around 2am on Monday during a paranormal activity session in the forest.

According to media reports, Ammar Nazhan said more than 20 people participated in the activity, but only seven, including Eyka, entered the forest.

“She was the only woman who went in, and at the time, she happened to be on her period,” he added.

A recent update on TikTok @Arasz stated that authorities have completed dealings with the police and village chief, while Eyka is believed to be receiving treatment at a hospital.