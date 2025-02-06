PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — Officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be appointed as Heads of Integrity Units (KUI) in all ministries, said MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said the proposal was approved during the third session of the 2024 National Governance Committee (JTK) meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

“This is to address the challenges faced by ministries in handling governance issues when their integrity unit heads are not from MACC.

“MACC officers assigned to ministries will be certified integrity officers or hold recognised certification,” he told a press conference here today.

Azam said the placement of these officers will be carried out in phases by the Public Service Department.

“Additionally, 62 local authorities (PBT) have established integrity units, while 84 PBTs have appointed liaison officers,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said MACC opened 107 governance investigation papers last year, with 69 improvements subsequently presented.

“MACC has also proposed governance enhancement recommendations for 2024,” he added.

At the event, Azam also launched the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) dashboard, which enables the public to monitor the progress of each sub-strategy under the responsibility of all 19 Lead Agencies.

“This allows the public to track which sub-strategies have been completed under NACS, their output, summaries, and effectiveness, whether through research findings, policy changes or legal aspects,” he said.

The NACS dashboard can be accessed at https://d-nacs.sprm.gov.my. — Bernama