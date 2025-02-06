KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The objectives of Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship, efforts to address geopolitical issues, and the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme will be among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) will ask the Foreign Minister about Malaysia’s objectives as the Asean Chair for 2025, particularly in driving unity, resilience and relevance during the Minister’s Question Time session.

Mohd Shahar will also enquire about how Malaysia can contribute to Timor-Leste’s full membership process in Asean and the strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the country’s capacity development.

During the same session, Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu) is scheduled to ask the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry about the government’s measures to address geopolitical issues and global trade uncertainties, especially concerning the possibility of tariff hikes affecting Malaysia’s exports to the United States.

Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy (BN-Kalabakan) will pose a question to the Finance Minister regarding the effectiveness of expanding the SARA programme by using MyKad for assistance distribution in 2025, compared to the cash-based method used in the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR).

During the Questions for Oral Answers session, Zahir bin Hassan (PH-Wangsa Maju) will ask the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister to state the effectiveness of implementing the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS) as third-party access for energy procurement, particularly regarding its economic benefits.

There will also be a question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) to the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister regarding the latest update on the implementation of the Greening Malaysia Programme, specifically the 100 million tree-planting campaign.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then continue with the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting takes place over 18 days until March 6. — Bernama