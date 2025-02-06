PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming yesterday presented the Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s (KPKT) 2024 Performance Report Card to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Nga, in a statement yesterday, said the Prime Minister congratulated the ministry and expressed his full support to KPKT in continuing to strengthen its efforts and commitment.

“KPKT is committed to striving for excellence and aims to be one of the best-performing ministries, as well as a centre of excellence for public service in the country,” he said.

Among KPKT’s key achievements in 2024 was the revival of 862 projects or 102,808 units of private housing, with a gross development value (GDV) of RM85.82 billion over two years through the Task Force for Sick and Abandoned Private Housing Projects.

“KPKT has also successfully rehabilitated 4,814 housing units and built 245 new homes for underprivileged groups, with a total allocation of RM104.4 million,” he said.

The ministry also approved the construction of 7,243 MyKiosk units across 133 local authorities nationwide over the past two years to improve the economic standard and income of thousands of micro, small and medium entrepreneurs.

“In 2024, KPKT won the National Development Award for the first time.

“For 2025, the ministry aims to enhance our performance on the international stage, as Malaysia, through KPKT, competes for the presidency of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly for the 2026-2029 term,” he said.

Nga said this year, KPKT will also organise the Minister’s Excellence Award, where public servants who win the prestigious award will have the opportunity to receive a cash prize of RM20,000 and attend courses at world-renowned universities, including the University of Oxford. — Bernama