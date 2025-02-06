KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The number of evacuees seeking shelter at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) across the three flood-affected states – Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah – continued to rise as of 8 am today compared to yesterday.

In JOHOR, the latest state to be hit by floods, the number of evacuees increased slightly to 372 from 364 reported last night.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said all evacuees were housed in three relief centres in the Kota Tinggi district: Dewan Muafakat Taman Desaru Utama (172 people), Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas (40 people), and Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Penawar (160 people).

“In addition, the Sungai Kahang station in Kampung Contoh, Kluang, has exceeded the danger level, recording a reading of 14.57 metres,” he said in a statement today.

SARAWAK remains the worst-affected state, with the number of evacuees rising again after several days of decline. A total of 5,384 people are now taking shelter in 30 relief centres, up from 5,125 last night.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported an increase in evacuees in two divisions – the Sibu Division, where the number rose to 1,142 from 876, and the Mukah Division, which recorded 528 evacuees, up from 501 last night.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees in Bintulu saw a slight decline, dropping to 1,864 from 1,865, while Miri also recorded a drop to 1,184 from 1,217. The number of evacuees in Serian (507), Samarahan (149), and Sarikei (10) remained unchanged.

In SABAH, Keningau became the latest district to be affected by floods late last night, after Kinabatangan.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the number of evacuees continued to rise, reaching 319 from 82 families this morning, up from 228 from 60 families reported at 8 last night.

“A total of 66 people (from 16 families) have been evacuated to a relief centre in Keningau, while 253 people (from 65 families) are taking shelter in two centres in Kinabatangan,” the committee said. — Bernama