TAWAU, Feb 5 — The Customs Department arrested five men and seized cigarettes and liquor worth RM1.3 million in three separate raids in Tawau, Semporna, and the Sepanggar Port last month.

The Sabah Customs assistant director-general, Siti Mang, said they seized alcoholic beverages worth RM1.23 million, including taxes, during an operation at the Sepanggar Port on Jan 18.

“Three containers that arrived at Sepanggar Port were detained and inspected. The inspection found 8,100 cartons of alcoholic beverages from various brands imported without permits.

“The value of the seized alcoholic beverages is RM243,136.08, while the (unpaid) tax amount is RM994,612.62,” she said in a statement today.

She said the department also seized cigarettes worth RM73,346.20, including taxes, during raids in Tawau and Semporna on Jan 17.

“The enforcement team carried out two raids in Kampung Jagung, Merotai Besar Tawau, and seized 1,600 sticks of cigarettes worth RM1,087.04, including taxes, at a convenience store, as well as 3,076 sticks of cigarettes worth RM2,083.16, including taxes, stored in a room of a house,” she added.

According to her, the modus operandi in both cases involved making false declarations, hiding contraband items in enclosed locations, and using unregistered vehicles to avoid detection by authorities.

Siti said that another operation in Semporna involved the seizure of 68,800 sticks of cigarettes worth RM70,176, including taxes, which were hidden inside a car at a house in Kampung Tepian.

She said all the cases were being investigated under Sections 135(1)(a) and 135 of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama