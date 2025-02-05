KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Five individuals, including two children, were rescued by firefighters after the car they were in crashed and caught fire on Kilometer 7.6 of the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre received a call about the incident at 11.30pm, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said a fire engine from the Semenyih Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

According to the operation commander’s report, a Perodua Myvi car is believed to have skidded off the road before catching fire.

“There were five victims: one man, two women, and two children, a boy and a girl, all of whom were successfully rescued.

“One of the victims, who sustained minor injuries, was handed over to an ambulance for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the car was completely destroyed by the fire, and the cause of the incident is still under investigation.