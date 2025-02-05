KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The High Court has granted the wife of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin to represent the former Finance Minister’s estate in their legal challenge over the seizure of their assets and freezing of accounts linked to ongoing investigations.

Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz made the ruling following no objections from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) against Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid’s application.

The application comes after Daim’s passing in November last year. The court also set tomorrow for case management.

On June 6, Daim and his family members filed the application seeking an order to set aside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s action (MACC) in seizing their movable assets, under Section 50 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

All the applicants named MACC Money Laundering and Asset Forfeiture Division Assistant Superintendent Haris Fadhila Sukaime; MACC Anti-Money Laundering Prevention Division Director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin; MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki; MACC; Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim; and the Government of Malaysia, as the first to sixth respondents.

In her supporting affidavit, Na’imah claimed that since no charges pertaining to money laundering have been preferred to date, the seizure order under Section 44 (5) of the Anti-Money Laundering(AMLA Act) will lapse after 90 days, from the date of the order.

Besides Daim and Na’imah, the other plaintiffs in this action include their four children - Asnida, Wira Dani, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin, along with 18 companies. — Bernama