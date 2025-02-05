KOTA BHARU, Feb 5 — Malaysians planning to visit Thailand are advised to remain cautious and adhere to the country’s security measures following the recent bomb attack in Narathiwat.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stressed the importance of taking precautions to avoid any incidents that could endanger tourists’ safety.

“Travelling to Thailand has become a norm for Kelantan residents due to its proximity to the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“However, incidents like bomb explosions are unpredictable. In the past, some Malaysians have been injured in such attacks. Therefore, I urge travellers to stay alert and comply with Thailand’s laws and regulations,” he told reporters after the Kelantan Police Headquarters’ Monthly Assembly here today.

Mohd Yusoff also reminded Malaysians to avoid any activities that violate Thailand’s laws, as this could lead to complications and difficulties for the Malaysian government in assisting them.

He said this in response to questions about the recent bomb attack in Narathiwat. — Bernama