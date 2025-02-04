KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The Parliamentary Institution should not be seen as a mere forum for debate between the government and opposition blocs, but rather it has a greater role in carrying out checks and balance on government ministries and agencies.

The Communications Ministry’s Community Communication Department (J-Kom) director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop said the session was only a ‘constituent’ of the functions and roles of Parliament as a whole and the government and the opposition had an important role to play in achieving the agenda of the people’s interests and the country’s prosperity.

“In the Westminster system, (the people’s representative) is referred to as a legislator or lawmaker. But in the context (of our country), we are used to this (isolation) of the government bloc and this is the opposition.

“I personally see that MPs should not be carried away by partisan sentiments and narrow politics to safeguard the interests of their respective parties,” he said when appearing as a guest in the Ruang Bicara programme titled ‘Decree of the Agong: Junjung Daulat Negara, Rakyat Sejahtera’, broadcast by Bernama TV, last night.

He said when elected representatives enter Parliament, they are lawmakers and need to maintain ethics as individuals mandated by the people.

In fact, he said, in the system of Constitutional Monarchy and Parliamentary Democracy, the institution of Parliament is referred to as the ‘noble hall’, showing that it is very ‘sacred’ to every MP who has been sworn in.

“... In a more open democracy and liberalisation of information, do not forget that the people are watching, lest the people lose confidence in the country’s highest institutions. I think that is an important message conveyed by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim at the Opening Ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 15th Parliament for the Dewan Rakyat and the Senate this morning reminded all members of the Dewan Rakyat and the Senate that Parliament is not a place to strain, curse or sow slander, but rather it is a noble chamber to debate the agenda of the interests of the people and the prosperity of the country.

In addition, Sultan Ibrahim said Parliament is the most important assembly hall in the national system which is a meeting ground for the voices of the common people, making laws as well as serve as a check and balance on the administration of the country. — Bernama