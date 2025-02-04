KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience to the new Chief of Defence Force Gen Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar at Istana Negara.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty also granted an audience to former Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

Mohd Nizam, who previously served as the Malaysian Armed Forces' Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel Services, was appointed as the 23rd Chief of Defence Force on Jan 31, succeeding Mohammad, who retired after nearly four decades of distinguished service.

The post further noted that the King expressed his sincere appreciation to Mohammad for his invaluable contributions to the Armed Forces. — Bernama