KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — As Thaipusam approaches, vendors across Malaysia face significant shortages and price hikes of key festival essentials, particularly coconuts and flowers, creating challenges for vendors and devotees alike.

A major supply crunch of coconuts, integral to the festival’s rituals, is driving up prices and limiting their availability for the traditional rituals performed during the festival.

Bernama talked to several retailers of Hindu prayer items in Kuala Lumpur to get their views on the challenges they are currently facing.

Jayabalan Ramasamy, 57, who owns a shop in Pudu, said that when it comes to temple usage, there are two types of coconuts - the whole coconut and the smashing coconut, both of which are currently short in supply. “The smashing coconuts used for prayers have always been in shortage because people break it in large quantities, sometimes as much as 108 coconuts at one time. Whereas, the larger coconut, typically used for cooking, is purchased individually, and even that has seen a price hike,” he said.

He added that at sundry shops and other retail outlets, coconuts are sold between RM2.80 and RM3.00, but at his shop, they are sold for RM2.50.

“We used to sell even cheaper before, but we raised the price just before the New Year because we didn’t receive any coconuts and had to buy them from the wholesaler at a higher cost. What determines the price hike are the suppliers. Sometimes, the suppliers themselves face shortages and have to source coconuts from other parties, who, seeing the high demand, raise the price significantly,” he said.

N Balamurugan, 38, a labourer from India employed at another shop selling essential Hindu prayer items, shared that his shop is also facing challenges due to the rise in coconut prices.

“There is a significant shortage in supplies. Unlike previous years, when we could rely on consistent deliveries, we are now struggling to secure enough stock from our usual sources. From what I’ve heard, this shortage stems from both the unpredictability of the weather and the increasing demand as Thaipusam nears,” he said. “Usually, we could sell coconuts for RM2.50 each, but now due to the shortage, we had to raise the price to RM3.”

The price of jasmine, which is used in prayers as well as a decorative hair adornment, has also soared due to the high demand. — AFP pic

Jasmine prices soar ahead of Thaipusam

Another worker from India, who only wanted to be known as Thiagu and works at a flower shop in Jalan Masjid India, noted that flower prices have soared due to the high demand.

“Due to the large number of people celebrating Thaipusam, the high demand causes suppliers to face shortages, leading to a price hike, but prices usually return to normal within a week after the festival,” he said, adding that jasmine is the most sought-after flower.

“The jasmine flower is by far the most sought-after during this time. In addition to being used in prayers, it is often worn by women as a decorative adornment in their hair. Due to the high demand, it’s extremely difficult to obtain, with prices for what we typically purchase at around RM30 sometimes soaring to RM50,” he said.

Thaipusam, which falls on Feb 11 this year, is dedicated to Lord Murugan, with the breaking of coconuts serving as a cleansing ritual that symbolises the surrender of one’s ego. — Bernama