KANGAR, Feb 4 — A teacher pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to five counts of committing physical sexual assault on two male students at a religious secondary school near here in 2023.

Ahmad Fairus Abu Zaik, 44, was charged with committing the offences separately on two 13-year-old male students in the school’s media room between Aug 21 and Nov 2023.

The charges, under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and read together with Section 16(1) of the same act, provide for imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim allowed the English teacher bail of RM12,000 in one surety on all the charges and set March 5 for case mention for the submission of relevant documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Nabilah Ahmad Poad prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohamad Alif Farhan Mohamad Supian. — Bernama