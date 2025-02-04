KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Continuous heavy rain at the severe level is expected to occur in Sandakan and its surrounding areas in Sabah until tomorrow, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In an updated warning issued at 5.45 am today, MetMalaysia said that the districts that will be affected include Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan.

MetMalaysia has also issued a continuous rain alert at the warning level for several areas in Sarawak, covering Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

For Sabah, MetMalaysia also issued a warning-level continuous rain alert for the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Kinabatangan), and Kudat.

The public can obtain the latest weather updates through MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application, and the department’s official social media channels. They can also contact the MET Malaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for further inquiries. — Bernama