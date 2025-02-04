SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has said that truth has prevailed after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leader Badrul Hisham Shaharin — also called Chegubard — apologised over his remark on the Selangor Maritime Gateway project.

On Facebook, the Selangor menteri besar said various allegations and attacks were directed at the Selangor state government and himself during the recent state election campaigning period by Perikatan Nasional.

“I have provided numerous denials and evidence, and I have personally addressed all the accusations in a press conference,” he wrote yesterday.

“It is now clear that the culture of slander ingrained in Perikatan Nasional is a shallow political tactic. Reject slanderous politics.”

Yesterday, it was reported that Badrul Hisham had apologised to Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated’s (MBI) subsidiary Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB) over his alleged defamatory remark.

Malaysiakini cited LLSB saying the Port Dickson Bersatu leader made the apology in front of a Shah Alam Sessions Court judge last week.

He had in 2023 previously accused LLSB of acquiring the project without having to go through an open tender process.

The Selangor Maritime Gateway is an initiative aimed at transforming the Klang River into a vibrant maritime economic zone in Selangor.