PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today said that the Malaysian authorities have not received any information or official requests from Thailand regarding the two of its citizens linked to a murder case.

He said that there have been no requests from the Thai side, nor has Malaysia made any.

“We have yet to receive any information or official requests from Thai authorities regarding the two Thai nationals linked to the murder case, whether concerning claims or other matters.

“There have been no requests from their side, nor have we submitted any,” he told reporters after the Op Selamat 23 appreciation ceremony in conjunction with the Chinese New Year here.

He then went on to say it is likely that the two suspects are not in Malaysia.

He also said that the authorities will remain vigilant and will not allow any criminals to enter the country.

“While we do not suspect their entry, we continue to strengthen border security, particularly in monitoring the movement of goods in and out.

“This surveillance also focuses on smuggling activities, especially involving illegal items brought in through specific routes,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Thai police suspect the two male individuals involved in the murder of a police officer and his son have fled to Malaysia.

The incident, which occurred on January 14, involved suspects believed to be wanted on 14 arrest warrants for various security-related offences.



