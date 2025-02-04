KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A former civil servant was sentenced to one year in prison and one stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court today for cheating a man of over RM100,000 in a freshwater fish farming scheme last year.

Judge Azrul Darus meted the sentence on Mohd Fikri Abdul Manan, 41, following his guilty plea.

He was accused of deceiving Mohd Noor Salleh, 63, by falsely promising high investment returns from the fish farming project, thereby inducing the victim to hand over RM110,030 at a coffee shop in Wangsa Maju at 9pm on April 18, 2024.

He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of between one and 10 years imprisonment, along with caning and a fine upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the victim, Mohd Noor, engaged with the accused regarding the fish farming project on April 18, 2024.

After knowing Mohd Fikri for nearly 10 months, the victim fell prey to a promise of 20 per cent returns and made 23 transfers totalling RM110,030 to a Maybank account held by the accused’s wife.

Subsequently, Mohd Fikri admitted to using the funds for personal purposes and had promised, through a written agreement, to return the money. However, he failed to do so.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor M. Saravanan requested a proportionate sentence to serve as a deterrent, while the unrepresented accused pleaded for a lenient one, citing family responsibilities and his bankruptcy status. — Bernama