MELAKA, Feb 4 — A former senior officer of the Melaka Chief Minister’s Department was remanded for five days, starting today, to assist investigations into alleged abuse of power within the department last year.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman following an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court.

Sources said that the 42-year-old woman was arrested at 4.50 pm yesterday after appearing at the Melaka MACC office to assist in an investigation involving the solicitation of RM5,000 in donations for a Family Day/Annual Work Target programme that never took place. The funds were allegedly diverted for her personal use.

Additionally, she is accused of misappropriating RM600 in Raya contribution funds, meant for 30 staff members under her supervision, and using the money for her personal use, also in the same year.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and remand order, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama