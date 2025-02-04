KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A 39-year-old woman was charged at the Sessions Court in Seremban today for allegedly injuring her husband with a mobile phone.

Buletin TV3 reported that Mas Suri Abdul Rahman pleaded not guilty before Judge Datin Surita Budin after the charge was read out to her.

She is accused of using an iPhone 13 Pro Max to harm her 39-year-old husband during an incident at their home in Bukit Citra Residensi, Nilai, at around 1.30pm on February 1.

Mas Suri was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or a combination of these penalties if found guilty.

The court granted her bail at RM7,000 with one surety and set February 18 for the next case mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni is leading the prosecution.