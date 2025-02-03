KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Theta Nylex Consortium has proposed to develop a medium-capacity light rail transit (LRT) system for the Northern and Eastern Lines in Wilayah Iskandar Johor under a build-operate-transfer model.

In a statement today, it said the project, estimated to cost RM8.75 billion, will be developed in phases.

Phase 1 will involve a 10km elevated LRT line connecting the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bukit Chagar to Taman Tasek.

It is targeted for completion in early 2027.

Subsequent phases may include both elevated and at-grade sections, depending on land availability.

The project will be funded through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with Transit-Oriented Developments (TODs) proposed to support financing.

This proposal comes as Putrajaya considers an LRT system despite previously agreeing with Johor’s plan for an autonomous rapid transit (ART) system to connect with the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

If the LRT project proceeds, it would be Malaysia’s third such system after the Klang Valley and Penang networks.

Last month, Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that the tender for the Johor Baru LRT project has yet to be opened.

Previously, it was reported that EPE Power Corp Bhd was among the potential bidders for the project.

Another competing bid came from a consortium comprising LBS Bina Group Bhd, Nylex (M) Berhad (a subsidiary of Ancom Nylex Berhad), Theta Edge Berhad, Sinar Bina Infra Sdn Bhd, and BTS Group Holdings PCL.

The consortium had initially proposed an 11.3km LRT line linking Bukit Chagar station — where it would connect with the RTS Link — to Taman Tasek on the western side of Johor Bahru.

Meanwhile, another consortium led by YTL Power International Bhd, SIPP Rail Sdn Bhd, and Mobilus Sdn Bhd, with Lion Pacific previously linked to the bid, was initially understood to be pushing for an ART system instead.