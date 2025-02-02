KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 – Putrajaya may consider a light rail transit (LRT) line despite previously agreeing with Johor’s proposal for an autonomous rapid transit (ART) system to link with the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

Singapore’s Straits Times cited Johor’s state executive councillor for works, transportation, and infrastructure, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, said Putrajaya has asked companies to provide their proposal in the second quarter of this year.

“Although the federal government has agreed with our proposal on the ART system, there is also a possibility of building a LRT depending on the companies’ proposals,” Fazli reportedly said.

“The idea is to complete it in two years to closely align with the completion of the RTS Link to ease congestion at Bukit Chagar station.”

Fazli noted that the projects could be privately funded or carried out through a government-private sector partnership.

If the LRT network proceeds, it would become the third LRT line in Malaysia, following the Klang Valley and Penang systems.

Last month, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the tender for the Johor Baru LRT project has not been opened yet.

It was previously reported that EPE Power Corp Bhd, is among the potential bidders for the proposed Johor Bahru LRT project.

EPE Power is a private holding company with businesses in distributing switchgears and transformers owned by businessman and politician Datuk Seri Erwan Mohd Tahir.

It was also reported that the other party bidding for the Johor Bahru LRT project is a consortium comprising LBS Bina Group Bhd, Nylex (M) Berhad (a subsidiary of Ancom Nylex Berhad), Theta Edge Berhad, Sinar Bina Infra Sdn Bhd, and BTS Group Holdings PCL.

The consortium mooted developing a 11.3km LRT line between the Bukit Chagar station — where it would interchange with the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) — and Taman Tasek on the western side of the city.

Previously, it was reported that Lion Pacific was initially understood to be part of a consortium comprising YTL Power International Bhd, SIPP Rail Sdn Bhd and Mobilus Sdn Bhd proposing a competing ART system for the project.