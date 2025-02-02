KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 – The formation of the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) will make entry into Malaysia for trade and travel easier, Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof reportedly said today.

Speaking at the inauguration of the MCBA at KLIA Terminal 1, Fadillah emphasised that Malaysia, as a key gateway to the region, must enhance its international entry points to benefit trade and tourism.

“With services provided using simpler procedures and minimal wait times, travellers and businesses will have a better experience.

“This will spur economic growth and strengthen our position in the global arena,” he was quoted saying by The Star.

Several border security and control agencies, including customs and immigration, have been unified under the MCBA to create a more efficient system.

Fadillah pointed out that the previous process required travellers to undergo multiple inspections from different agencies, which often led to confusion and delays.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who also spoke at the event, highlighted the benefits of a unified agency in managing border control.

Saifuddin stressed that the agency’s formation was driven by three main factors: national security, economic protection, and public health and safety.

“It is all about national security and if the borders are not well protected then national security will be at stake and exposed to criminal elements such as illegal weapons and criminals,” he reportedly said in a separate The Star report.

He also noted that the new structure would enhance accountability, oversight, and enforcement of policies, while reducing administrative costs and resource wastage.



