KAPIT, Feb 1 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has urged the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) to closely monitor soil movement at the landslide site along Jalan Song-Temalat-Kanowit which occurred yesterday.

Nanta, who is also Kapit MP, said continuous monitoring is crucial to prevent further incidents that could endanger public safety.

“Repairs must be carried out immediately, as this road serves as a primary route for motorists in the area,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta added that a temporary diversion had been set up for small and light vehicles.

“I have also instructed that clear signage and traffic directions be placed at the diversion site to ensure the safety of road users,” he said.

The landslide, which cut off the road connection between Sibu and Kapit divisions, was caused by continuous heavy rain over the past few days. — Bernama