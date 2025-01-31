SHAH ALAM, Jan 31 — Police have confirmed that a visitor was injured when a fibreglass water slide raft at a theme park in Section 7 allegedly fell and struck her around 11pm on January 29.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the victim, in her 20s, reported the incident at 1.08am today, saying she was walking under the slide at the time.

“The victim was visiting the theme park with her family when the inflatable raft suddenly fell off its hook and hit the side of her body.

“The woman received treatment at a clinic in Ken Rimba, Section 16. It was confirmed that she did not suffer any serious injuries,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal said the Shah Alam City Council had previously issued a compound notice on November 14, 2024, for the unauthorised construction of the slide.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 6 of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment (Selangor) Enactment 1995 for operating without a license, as well as Section 337 of the Penal Code, which pertains to causing injury through an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others.

Mohd Iqbal urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Criminal Investigation Officer Insp. Nor Sabryna Mohammad Tahar at 014-5130450 to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, a 13-second clip of the incident showing the fibreglass water slide raft falling and hitting the visitor at a Shah Alam theme park went viral on social media. — Bernama