SHAH ALAM, Jan 31 — Seven individuals, including the leader of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), who gained attention for wearing military-style ceremonial attire earlier this month, will face charges soon.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that the charges will be based on investigations under Section 140 of the Penal Code, Section 50(3) of the Societies Act 1966, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“Forty individuals have been questioned regarding the incident. And 18 garments as well as badges, insignia, and accessories, have been seized,” he said during a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Hussein explained that the event was organised by a member of the NGO and took place at a hotel in Sungai Buloh.

He added that checks showed the organisation was registered as a welfare NGO, but the symbols and badges used on the attire did not match those registered.



“The accessories they wore closely resembled those of military uniforms. We believe they have been selling honorary ranks and fake medals to individuals joining the organisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hussein urged individuals or organisations to refrain from wearing attire resembling uniforms or using symbols, badges, or accessories that could tarnish the image of the uniformed forces and be misused for improper purposes.

On Jan 4, the media reported that police were tracking several individuals who attracted attention for wearing official attire resembling military ceremonial uniforms while attending an event believed to be organised by an NGO. — Bernama