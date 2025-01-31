IPOH, Jan 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an immediate allocation of over RM24 million to repair infrastructure damaged by disasters in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said that federal government aid for disaster-stricken states is not seasonal.



“If there is flooding in Perak, we provide RM1,000 per affected family. The same applies to Sabah and Sarawak, I have instructed Nadma (National Disaster Management Agency) to immediately approve RM1,000 for each family affected by floods, fires, and landslides.“It was estimated that RM20 million to RM24 million is urgently needed for major repairs, and we have approved it. This approach is not based on state or season but on responsibility, so we act accordingly,” he said in his speech at the community feast at Masjid Al-Muttaqin, Taman Meru here.Anwar later performed the Friday prayers at the mosque. — Bernama