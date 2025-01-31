IPOH, Jan 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an immediate allocation of over RM24 million to repair infrastructure damaged by disasters in Sabah and Sarawak.
He said that federal government aid for disaster-stricken states is not seasonal.
“It was estimated that RM20 million to RM24 million is urgently needed for major repairs, and we have approved it. This approach is not based on state or season but on responsibility, so we act accordingly,” he said in his speech at the community feast at Masjid Al-Muttaqin, Taman Meru here.
Anwar later performed the Friday prayers at the mosque. — Bernama