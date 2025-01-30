SHAH ALAM, Jan 30 — A woman lost RM95,180 after being deceived by an offer claiming to help reduce the legal charges faced by her husband in court.

Selangor Police Chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, said that the 33-year-old victim, who works for an airline company, met the suspect, a woman, in December 2024, who offered assistance in resolving the issue.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect met the victim several times and convinced her that she could help settle the matter.

“The victim eventually agreed and transferred a total of RM95,180 into two bank accounts provided by the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Hussein added that the victim later realised that the suspect did not fulfil her promise and subsequently lodged a police report on Monday in Kajang, following which an investigation paper has been opened. — Bernama