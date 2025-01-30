KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to enhance coordination of the entire federal and state response machinery following the floods in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said that the primary focus at this moment is the welfare of flood victims and ensuring the safety of people in the affected areas.

“I am deeply saddened by reports of the worsening flood situation in Sabah and Sarawak. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the thousands of people impacted by this disaster.

“May those affected find the strength and resilience to endure this hardship,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar also instructed the State Education Departments to take necessary measures to ensure that Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates affected by the floods could sit for the exam safely and in a conducive environment.

He added that the Skuad Ihsan Madani would be deployed to assist flood victims at relief centres and would be on standby for post-flood operations.

According to the National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) portal, a total of 10,621 people, 6,692 in Sarawak and 3,929 in Sabah, have been evacuated to relief centres, as of 4pm today. — Bernama