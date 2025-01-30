MELAKA, 30 Jan — A man was arrested with a packet of drugs after crashing his car into the fence of a Community Development Department’s (Kemas) kindergarten in Paya Luboh, Tangga Batu, last night.

Melaka Tengah District Police Chief ACP Christopher Patit said the packet of drugs-believed to be heroin weighing 15.46 grams — was found in the man’s right trouser pocket. The incident occurred at about 11.45pm.

“The suspect, a 55-year-old unemployed man, was taken to Melaka Hospital for a medical examination, but he was found not injured,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect was then taken to Melaka Tengah Narcotics Crime Investigation Division to undergo a urine test, but the screening could not be done because he failed to provide his urine sample.

Checks revealed that the suspect had three records for drug-related offences, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama