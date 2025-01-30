KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A 31-year-old man accused of threatening comedian Harith Iskander and his family is set to be charged tomorrow.

According to The Star, Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob stated that the suspect will face charges under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation at the KL courts.

The suspect’s remand, originally scheduled to end on January 28, was extended to Friday following a police report filed by Harith Iskander’s ex-wife and manager, Dr Jezamine Lim, at the Dang Wangi police station on January 23.

The paper reported that the first incident involved a death threat against Harith, issued by the suspect at around 11.21am on January 21, after the comedian commented on the ham controversy. The second occurred on January 30 at 3.00pm when Lim, while at a restaurant, received a threatening message accompanied by a photo of her children.

Police also seized the suspect’s mobile phone as part of their investigation.

It was reported last week that Dewan Fillharmonik Petronas (DFP) announced on January 25 its decision to cancel Harith’s stand-up show following a death threat against Lim, and abusive messages targeting their children.

DFP then, did not state the reason behind the cancellation, but said it had received public pressure after police reports were lodged against the comedian over his “ham” joke on Facebook.