KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — When Liaoning native Zhang Man first came to Malaysia almost a decade ago, she was initially awestruck by the richness, cultural distinctiveness and vibrancy nature of the local Chinese New Year celebrations displayed here.

Also known as the Spring Festival, Zhang said she looked forward to celebrating Chinese New Year in Malaysia this year instead of her hometown of Shenyang — Liaoning’s capital — as she previously did.

“I’ve been here in Malaysia for almost 12 years running my business, and the last time I went back was last year.

“But here, the Chinese New Year celebratory feeling is definitely more different and vibrant here.

“Not only that, the Chinese cultures and traditions are also well-preserved by the locals, this I can attest from my personal experience over the years,” the 44-year-old told Malay Mail in an interview at her nail salon in Aurora Place Bukit Jalil here.

Nail stylist Zhang Man said the richness and vibrancy of the local Chinese New Year celebrations displayed in Malaysia deserves praise. — Picture by Choo Choy May

She said local traditions and cuisines such as lion dance, Pai Ti Kong (also known as the Jade Emperor God’s birthday celebrated by the Hokkien community), pen cai and yee sang were unbeknownst to her until she first arrived in Malaysia.

Pen cai — literally translates to a “basin of vegetables” in Mandarin — is a traditional Cantonese festival meal composed of many layers of different ingredients that is served in a large bowl to the communal style of consumption.

Nevertheless, Zhang said she still observed the staples of Chinese New Year traditions such as reunion meals, house visitations and angpao giving.

When asked how she planned to spend the Chinese New Year celebrations, Zhang jokingly said she would probably get together with her friends for several rounds of mahjong.

Another Liaoning native is 53-year-old Jin Fu who similarly noted the prominence in vibrancy and ambience of local Chinese New Year celebrations after having resided in Malaysia since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike Zhang, Jin revealed she would be working throughout the festivities instead at her noodle stall at one of the hawker centres in Sri Petaling.

Nevertheless, she said she always looked forward to celebrating the auspicious festival despite her hectic schedule as the excitement was too good to pass up.

Jin Fu said she personally felt and noticed a more prominent display of festival vibrancy and excitement of the Chinese New Year celebrations here. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“Here in Malaysia, there is a particular sense of friendliness and mingling among one another during the festivals that I felt and observed personally.

“For example, angpao are normally given and received only among families in China but here it’s a bit different here as they are handed out throughout the festivities to friends or other children.

“This I have much to praise because it’s not about the amount but more of a meaningful gesture,” she told Malay Mail, adding that she has already made plans for the upcoming reunion meals and house visitation.

Asked if there was any special Dongbei cuisine in her mind come reunion dinner, Jin said she usually prepares a traditional but culturally significant north-eastern China dish such as dumplings or jiaozi.

“Dumplings are a must to be served, especially for Chinese New Year. They resemble gold ingots, which mean wealth and prosperity. They bring good fortune.

“When the clock strikes midnight on Chinese New Year’s Eve, we are to eat them as a symbolic gesture to celebrate new beginnings,” she said.

Chinese New Year is celebrated annually by people of Chinese ancestry around the world. It is one of the most significant in Chinese culture, symbolising family unity, renewal, and prosperity. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Chinese national Jia Qi, who has been celebrating Chinese New Year with her Malaysian spouse ever since she arrived in Malaysia almost a decade ago, agreed that local festivities were livelier than her homeland.

“Most definitely. There is a noticeable difference in the festivities’ vibrancy and excitement as compared to China.

“I believe it’s because the local Chinese from various subgroups put a lot of thought into maintaining their community’s identity and cultural heritage.

“Especially the Hokkien’s Pai Ti Kong celebrations here, that is something,” the 50-year-old told Malay Mail in an interview.

Jia, who is both acquainted with Jin and Zhang, said she usually spends the Chinese New Year having reunion meals and house visitations with fellow compatriots and their families.