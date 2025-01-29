LAHAD DATU, Jan 29 — A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale hit Minahassa Peninsula in Sulawesi, Indonesia, last night, with its tremors also felt in three districts in Sabah, namely Semporna, Tawau, and Lahad Datu.

Nur Azirah Aki, a 30-year-old nurse at Lahad Datu Hospital, was on duty at the time. She felt the tremors at about 11 pm but said nothing untoward occurred at the hospital.

“I was conducting a routine examination on a patient when I suddenly felt a tremor. Although it wasn’t too strong, I felt it,” she told Bernama today.

A housewife, Nur Hamida Abdul Rahman, 40, experienced an unusual symptom in her family. Her son developed a sudden headache, which she believed was linked to the earthquake.

“Our family was unaware of the earthquake in Indonesia, but around 11 pm, my son complained of a headache and dizziness. After hearing about the earthquake, we connected his symptoms to the tremors,” she said.

Arun Matusin, 55, a fisherman in Semporna, said he was at the jetty last night securing his boat when he noticed the sea churning faster than usual.

“The chairs and shelves on the jetty shook slightly, but not too much. At first, I didn’t sense anything unusual, but when my son told me there had been an earthquake in Sulawesi, I finally understood what was happening,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station chief Sumsoa Rashid, when contacted, said his department had not received any emergency calls regarding the tremors.

“So far, there have been no reports of damage or incidents requiring emergency assistance. However, we remain on standby should the need arise,” he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported that the earthquake struck 210 kilometres northeast of Palu, Indonesia, at a depth of 80 kilometres, with coordinates of 0.5 degrees North and 121.2 degrees East.

In its statement, MetMalaysia confirmed that there was no tsunami threat but advised the public to remain vigilant. — Bernama