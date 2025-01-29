MIRI, Jan 29 — The last victim of the landslide incident at Kampung Lereng Bukit, was found at 6.06pm, according to Miri Police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

Alexon said the victim was identified as Fatimah Dawi, 71.

“Her body was found at 6.06pm, and was successfully taken out of the rubble at 6.26pm before being sent to Miri Hospital,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The 2.58am landslide affected 12 residents of two houses in the village, located on the slopes of Bukit Kanada in Miri.

The search and rescue (SAR) team had earlier found the body of a 17-year-old boy at 6.17am, followed by the body of a woman at 10.53am. Two more bodies, both of girls, were found at 11.38am and 11.48am, respectively.

With the discovery of the last victim, the SAR operation which involved 19 officers and 85 members of various agencies, has been concluded.

Seven other victims, comprising two men and five women aged between 14 and 60, from the two houses, were rescued unharmed. — Bernama