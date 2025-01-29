PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — Limkokwing University of Creative Technology has partnered with Russia’s largest private institution, Synergy University, to transform global education and offer a new era of academic opportunities for students worldwide.

The collaboration aims to revolutionise global education by combining Limkokwing’s creative design, information technology (IT) and technology expertise with Synergy University’s strength in marketing, business operations and practical education.

Combining the strengths of two educational powerhouses, the partnership is set to establish a new benchmark for the future of higher education, offering students access to innovative learning experiences and skills that will define the workforce of tomorrow.

Limkokwing University Group Chief Brand Officer Datuk Tiffanee Marie Lim said this partnership was a testament to the institution’s commitment to providing students with world-class education and international exposure.

“We are offering our students access to an education that prepares them to succeed in any environment, anywhere in the world. Beyond academics, the collaboration also seeks to strengthen ties between Russia and Malaysia, fostering cultural exchange and collaboration on the global stage,” she said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Synergy University’s President Vadim Lobov said the partnership was a pivotal step forward, bridging between two countries, bringing together diverse educational models to foster a new generation of leaders.

“Our shared goal is to instill in students the ability to think creatively, act entrepreneurially and adapt to challenges, ensuring they are prepared for the future job market,” he said.

Lobov said the collaboration also aims to address the soft skills gap often faced by graduates entering the workforce, including communication, personal branding and confidence.

“Today’s education must empower students not only with knowledge but also with the emotional intelligence and adaptability needed in the workplace,” he said.

Students of Limkokwing University warmly welcomed Vadim Lobov, President of SynergyUniversity, during his visit to celebrate the historic partnership.

Synergy University is currently the largest private institution in Russia, serving 270,000 students across its campuses in Moscow and Dubai and with a global alumni network of over one million, while Limkokwing University, known for its global presence with nearly 20 campuses worldwide, has long been a leader in fostering creativity and entrepreneurship.

During Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Russia in September 2024 for the 9th Eastern Economic Forum, he and President Vladimir Putin discussed enhancing bilateral ties, including collaborations in education.

With over 650 Malaysian students studying in Russia, both leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships in higher education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). These discussions underscored the shared commitment to fostering academic and scientific exchanges between the two nations. — Bernama