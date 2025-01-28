KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — A 21-year-old Myanmar worker sustained serious injuries after his right hand was caught in a sugar crusher machine at a factory on Jalan Jelapang, Ipoh, this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received an emergency call at 8.08am before a team from the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“The victim, identified as Myo Theo Wai, suffered four fractures from his right wrist to his elbow after his hand was caught in the machine,” Sabarodzi told Bernama when contacted.

He said the operation commander implemented a size-up assessment and instructed the team to apply the SAVER (Systematic Approach for Victim Extrication and Rescue) concept.

“Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to carry out the rescue operation until the victim was successfully extricated,” he said.

The injured worker was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The operation ended at 9.42am, according to Sabarodzi.