KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Year of the Wood Snake in 2025 marks the second year of a rare 180-year feng shui cycle, beginning on January 29, and is expected to usher in an abundance of joy, positivity and prosperity.

Feng Shui master Kenny Hoo of Good Feng Shui Geomantic Research described 2025 as an “accumulation year,” offering an opportunity to harness positive energies or qi (life force), encompassing prosperity, joy, and festivity.

“This is the year of the wood element Snake. A snake’s nature can seem unpredictable and may feel uncertain, especially when compared to the Dragon, which is considered auspicious.

“In reality, this year also brings festivity and prosperity to everyone. For instance, certain industries may enter a new and better phase,” he told Bernama.

“It’s important to know how to maintain balance or adopt an accumulative approach, particularly in carrying out tasks or making decisions,” he told Bernama.

From an economic standpoint, he predicted that the Year of the Snake would bring significant opportunities to various sectors, particularly the wood-based industry, medical tourism, metals, real estate, and creative industries, as well as innovation and technology.

He added that this growth is likely to be further fuelled by Malaysia’s participation in Brics last year.

“After Malaysia became a member of Brics, it solidified a new international order. Economy-wise, 2025 will be very promising,” he said.

As for the “accumulation year” aspect, Hoo said the months of June, July, September and October are expected to deliver a more positive impact.

“Better trends are anticipated during these months, bringing joy, prosperity and tranquility. Therefore, this is an ideal time to start something new or make big decisions,” he explained.

“February, May, August and November may pose significant challenges. Therefore, we must stay cool and calm, accumulate knowledge and energy to preserve our good health, and do cross-references as part of risk management,” he said.

From the health perspective, he advised people to strengthen their immune systems, especially in March, September and December, to prevent illnesses.

He also forecast growth in the real estate sector, particularly in the northern and southern regions of Peninsular Malaysia, especially in areas involving high-tech industries.

Commenting on the “accumulation year” prediction, Hoo explained that it was based on the anticipated trends and developments expected to unfold this year.

“Every year at Good Feng Shui Group, I will choose a word to represent what we anticipate for the year, especially in terms of business, finance, economy, and health trends,” he said.

Meanwhile, an online entrepreneur who wished to be known as Endrea shared that every year, she creates DIY garlic decorations for Chinese New Year, which are believed to attract ong (good fortune) in business and bring an abundance of prosperity throughout the year.

“Not all Chinese people believe in this, only those who follow Feng Shui practices. I do it because my sister-in-law practices it. She also sells these garlic decorations online,” she said.

“Every Chinese New Year, I make new decorations and hang them in high places in the kitchen,” she added.

Endrea explained that her decoration consists of 12 garlic bulbs painted in gold and wrapped in red organza fabric.

“The number six in Mandarin is liù, symbolising harmony and balance. So, we divide the garlic bulbs into two groups of six,” she said.

She added that the Mandarin word for garlic suàn also means “to count”. Therefore the decoration symbolises the ability to manage finances well, ensuring smooth business dealings and good fortune.

Endrea pointed out that the specific dates and times to put up the decorations are between January 22 and 28, from 7am to 11am, with exact times varying daily.

Although these garlic decorations are available in stores with more elaborate designs, priced between RM70 and RM100 depending on the style, she prefers making them herself for the personal satisfaction it brings.

Her sister-in-law Ling Ling’s Facebook page offers a variety of unique designs that customers have ordered for this Chinese New Year. — Bernama