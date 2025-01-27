PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 — The Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2024 examination will be held from February 3 to 6, as well as on February 10, 12 and 13, 2025, involving 4,507 registered candidates.

The Education Ministry (MOE), in a statement today, said the examination will be conducted at 132 centres nationwide, with 926 examination personnel appointed to ensure smooth management and operations.

“The MOE would like to remind all candidates to refer to the examination timetable for details on dates, times, codes, papers and instructions to be followed throughout the examination period.

“The timetable can be downloaded from the Examinations Syndicate’s (LP) website at lp.moe.gov.my,” it said.

Candidates are reminded to bring their identity card and registration slip to the examination centres.

The ministry also advised candidates to adhere to standard operating procedures and regulations set to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

According to the statement, MOE is paying close attention to the safety and welfare of candidates and examination personnel, especially in light of possible disasters such as floods during the examination period.

“Candidates are advised to notify their schools or state education departments (JPN) immediately if they are unable to sit for the examination at the designated centres or any nearby centres due to a disaster.

“They can also contact the examination operations room hotlines provided at the LP headquarters and JPN offices nationwide,” MOE said.

The ministry assured that it is prepared with contingency plans and mechanisms, including collaboration with relevant government agencies, to address any emergencies.

MOE reiterated its commitment to ensuring the examination is conducted smoothly and prayed for the well-being, safety and health of all candidates. — Bernama