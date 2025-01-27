KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Former Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Faizal Aliar was charged at the Sessions Court here today with two counts of cheating involving RM3.38 million.

Faizal, 39, pleaded not guilty to both charges when they were read before Judge Rosli Ahmad, according to Free Malaysia Today.

The first charge alleges that Faizal deceived Ranhill SAJ into donating RM82,500 for a fictitious event, “Program Imarah Ramadan 2023,” via a letter dated April 1, 2023.

He is also accused of requesting RM3.3 million through another letter dated April 4, 2023, for “Program Prihatin Komuniti Madani 2023,” which also never took place.

Both amounts were purportedly transferred to a bank account linked to Pertubuhan Inspirasi Prihatin Malaysia, an NGO.

Faizal faces charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which could result in up to 10 years in prison, whipping, and a fine if convicted.

The court set bail at RM100,000 for both charges, following defence counsel S. Preakas’s appeal for leniency due to Faizal’s financial constraints and health issues.

Deputy Publicc Prosecutor Asraf Tahir initially sought a RM200,000 bail, emphasizing the gravity of the charges.