JOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — The lavish lifestyle of an alleged drug syndicate in Johor Baru was exposed after police arrested five suspects in a series of raids last week.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the suspects, comprising one local and four foreigners, were known to travel in a Maserati GranTurismo luxury coupe, estimated to be worth more than RM500,000.

He said the syndicate, active since December last year, also used a luxury apartment to process illicit drugs, including mixing drugs into flavoured vape liquids for electronic cigarettes.

“The syndicate’s illegal activities were exposed after police arrested a 36-year-old local man suspected of being a drug dealer.

“This led police to conduct two separate raids on January 22,” he told reporters at the Johor Baru South district police headquarters today.

Raub explained that the first raid was linked to an armed robbery case at a snooker parlour in Stulang Laut on January 17.

“As a result of the investigation, police arrested the suspect along Jalan Datuk Abdullah Tahir and seized several items, including a Yamaha LC motorcycle, a mobile phone, and a black bag.

“Further investigations led to the discovery of three kg of heroin and syabu carried by the suspect. The suspect also admitted to being a member of the illicit drug syndicate that included the foreigners,” he said.

Following that, police raided a luxury apartment and arrested four suspects: two men and a woman who are Singaporeans, and a Thai woman, all aged between 30 and 40.

As a result of the raids, police confiscated various types of drugs, including 2.27kg of heroin, 1.06kg of cannabis, 590.66 grammes of ketamine, 174 grammes of ecstasy powder, 6.3 grammes of syabu, 1.3 grammes of Eramin 5 pills, and 13.67 litres of suspected drug liquid.

The drugs were valued at RM97,707.86.

Raub said police also seized a Maserati GranTurismo, a Proton Satria, a Honda CBR 150 motorcycle, and Singaporean and Malaysian currencies.

“The total value of the drug seizures and confiscated items is RM524,227.86.

“Drug screening tests found that all five suspects tested positive for narcotics abuse. Checks revealed that the local man and one Singaporean man had previous criminal records,” he said.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days until January 29 to assist with investigations.

Police are investigating the case under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, as well as Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.