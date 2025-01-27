KUANTAN, Jan 27 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is planning to establish a Special Task Force, with specialised training to be provided to its members.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the proposal would be submitted to the Public Service Department (JPA) this year for consideration.

He said the task force would focus on special operations, intelligence gathering and assisting states in resolving specific issues.

“This team will be based at JPJ headquarters and undertake roles that differ from regular enforcement, addressing more critical issues.

“I will first discuss the details with the JPJ management, including the number of personnel required, before presenting the proposal to the JPA,” he told a press conference during his working visit to Pahang JPJ in Indera Mahkota today.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly said 22,252 notices were issued to vehicles and drivers for various offences during the Chinese New Year 2025 Special Operation, which began on Jan 20.

He said inspections were conducted on 100,534 vehicles, resulting in 223 seizures.

The most common offences were driving without a licence (4,313 cases), followed by overloading (653), failure to wear helmets or seat belts (593), running red lights (279) and using mobile phones while driving (127).

The department also inspected 2,604 buses at depots and terminals, of which 60 were taken action, and 61 notices were issued for key offences, including driving for over four hours without a second driver.

In a separate development, Aedy Fadly said JPJ is currently reviewing the standard operating procedures (SOP) for electric vehicle (EV) inspections.

“For now, the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) can use the existing SOP for conventional vehicles,” he said. — Bernama