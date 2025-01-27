KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Muslims in Malaysia are called to reflect on the profound experience of Prophet Muhammad SAW during the Isra’ and Mikraj journey by fostering a stronger work ethic and discipline to achieve itqan fil amal (excellence in work) while remaining steadfast in their devotion to Allah SWT.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that the spiritual journey granted to the Prophet carried with it the responsibility of prayer, leaving a significant impact on the inner strength and spirit of the Muslim community.

“The leadership of Prophet Muhammad SAW in leading prayers among other prophets symbolises the importance of the Muslim ummah being guided under the leadership of the Prophet SAW,” he said in a social media post in conjunction with the Isra’ and Mikraj celebration today.

Anwar added that the lessons from this significant event are crucial in the context of Islamic history, particularly the roles of the two holy cities, Mecca and Baitulmuqaddis.

In this regard, he stressed that the plight and prayers for the oppressed Palestinian people, who continue to face colonisation, should remain an unwavering commitment in advocating for their dignity and justice.

Isra’ Mikraj, commemorated by Muslims worldwide on 27 Rejab of the Hijri calendar each year, marks a pivotal event when obligatory prayers were decreed, and Prophet Muhammad SAW witnessed the greatness of Allah. — Bernama