KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Facebook user Cecilia Yap Song KL today issued a public apology over her comments on local comedian Harith Iskandar’s Facebook post, for which she is under police investigation.

Yap, through her lawyer, issued a statement apologizing for the comments on Harith’s “ham” joke that also being investigated.

“I, Cecilia Yap Song KL, hereby apologise to all those who were offended by my comments on Harith Iskandar’s Facebook page, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters whom I respect very much.

“I am very sorry that my insensitive comments have offended everyone. I promise not to repeat my actions in the future,” she said.

She then pledged to cooperate with the police investigation against her.

Harith is being investigated over the post in which he joked that a “ham sap coffee” would not be halal for Muslims due to the work “ham” in its name, which was made in apparent reference to an ongoing controversy over a “ham and cheese sandwich” found to be sold using a halal logo without authorisation.

Yap is alleged to have made a similar joke, but in reference to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

On January 22, Johor police chief Comm Datuk M. Kumar said investigations were started against the local celebrity and a separate Facebook user after police reports were lodged in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru North and Kluang.

On the same day, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police have questioned Harith over the incident, and named Yap as the other Facebook user.

The controversy has led to The Dewan Fillharmonik Petronas (DFP) announcing on January 25 its decision to cancel Harith’s stand-up show following a death threat against his former wife Dr Jezamine Lim, and abusive messages targeting their children.