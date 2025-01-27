KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The speed limit on federal roads nationwide will be reduced from 90 kilometres per hour (km/h) to 80 km/h from tomorrow until February 2 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the reduction during the six-day Op Bersepadu aimed to minimise the risk of road accidents.

“During this period, road repair and maintenance works that are not critical will also be temporarily halted so as not to disrupt traffic flow while emergency works for the safety of road users will be properly planned.

“If necessary, alternative routes will be provided so as not to disrupt the journey of road users,” he said in a statement today.

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow on highways, he has instructed Syarikat Projek Lebuh Raya Utara Selatan (PLUS) to temporarily stop lane widening works along the Sedenak-Kulai route from January 23 to February 3.

Meanwhile, Nanta advised all road users to be fully prepared for their road trips, including taking care of their health conditions as well as to have sufficient rest before and during their journey to avoid fatigue and sleepiness while driving.

He also reminded road users to ensure that their debit, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Touch n’ Go cards have sufficient funds to avoid causing congestion at toll plazas.

Road users are also reminded to make sure their car tyres are in good condition for long-distance travel as well as to be prudent and patient and obey traffic rules while driving.

“In line with the spirit and aspirations of the MyJalan Programme headed by the ministry, all road users are responsible for ensuring their safety and that of their passengers as well as the safety and comfort of other road users.

“Consider other road users as your family members or members of the wider Madani Malaysia family. May we always celebrate our diversity and instil values like love and respect while continuing to foster unity among all Malaysians,” he said and wished Happy Chinese New Year to all Malaysians celebrating the festive occasion. — Bernama