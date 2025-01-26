GEORGE TOWN, Jan 26 — A total of 273,590 i-Sejahtera programme recipients in Penang will receive payments via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) for Phase 1/2025, starting on March 12, with a total allocation of RM49.37 million.

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said the payment will benefit 205,042 recipients from the Elderly Appreciation Programme (PPWE), Single Mother Assistance Programme (10,298 recipients), Suri Emas Programme (43,104 recipients) and the Disabled Person (OKU) Assistance Programme (15,146 recipients).

Applications submitted after February 10 will be processed in Phase 2/2025. The public can register for the i-Sejahtera programmes on the official website (https://isejahtera.penang.gov.my).

“Payments will only be disbursed to new applicants who register before June 30 each year,” she said in a statement.

She also advised the public to check their payment status starting March 20 via the i-Sejahtera website. Applicants are encouraged to reach out to the nearest Unity Government Service Centre for further assistance.

Lim further urged applicants to update their bank account details to ensure smooth processing of the Phase 1/2025 i-Sejahtera assistance. — Bernama