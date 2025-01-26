TUARAN, Jan 26 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced that several major power generation projects are being planned to tackle electricity supply issues in Sabah and increase the state’s reserve margin to 30 per cent by 2030.

Fadillah, who also serves as the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra), stated that based on information from the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS), one planned initiative is to purchase electricity from Sarawak this year.

He added that other projects include a new 100MW power plant in 2026 and 2027 and a 100MW large-scale solar farm next year.

“The Federal government believes that Sabah’s electricity supply issues can be mitigated by the strategic approach undertaken by the state government,” he said during the Sabah Electricity Community programme and the joint Christmas 2024 and Chinese New Year 2025 Open House today.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, Sabah Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, and Sabah Electricity Chairman Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Fadillah added that through Petra, the Federal government has allocated RM102.9 million this year for the execution and completion of projects aimed at enhancing electricity supply services in Sabah.

“Following the transfer of regulatory authority, I hope the state government will remain committed to addressing services-related issues, thereby meeting the growing demand,” he said.

He added that Petra is ready to collaborate and provide guidance should Sabah require assistance or advisory services.

“The Federal government is also committed to supporting Sabah’s electricity generation development agenda to ensure the people benefit from a more stable and reliable electricity supply system.

“As agreed, the indicative ceiling for federal subsidies to Sabah Electricity from 2024 to 2030 amounts to RM3.54 billion. It covers fuel subsidies, large-scale solar projects, tariff support, and renewable energy initiatives under the Feed-in Tariff scheme,” he said. — Bernama