KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Electricity provider Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said today it will contact Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung to find the best solution for several landlords who were saddled with a massive RM8.5 million debt from illegal Bitcoin mining by their tenants.

It added that the public can contact directly at the TNB Careline Facebook page (operational 24 hours) or by phone at 1-300-88-5454 (between 8am to 7pm on Monday to Friday, and 8am to 5pm on weekends or public holidays).

“We would like to remind property owners to submit a Change of Tenancy (COT) application to TNB whenever a new tenant occupies their premises.

“This step can help avoid any disputes or liabilities related to the electricity account in the future,” it said in a brief statement to Malay Mail.

Yesterday, it was reported that 45 homeowners and business operators suffered losses totalling RM8.5 million in electricity charges after their tenants allegedly stole their identities to carry out illegal Bitcoin mining.

The victims reportedly said they were unaware of the illicit activities until they received notices from TNB, leaving many financially burdened and emotionally distressed.

In response, Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung called on TNB to establish a task force to investigate illegal Bitcoin mining.

Lee, who plans to raise the issue in Parliament, emphasised the need for fairness and shared accountability among property owners, tenants, and electricity suppliers.