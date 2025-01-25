KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) in Terengganu successfully captured a wild male elephant in Kampung Payong near Sungai Tong, Setiu, at 4.30pm on Thursday.

Its director, Loo Kean Seong, said the adult elephant was caught near a rubber plantation following a report lodged by villagers Thursday morning.

“This is the first elephant captured in Terengganu this year,” Loo said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He added, “The mammal will be relocated to its original habitat soon to ensure its survival.”

Meanwhile, a local resident, Rahman Harun, 53, expressed relief over the successful capture.

“I can finally breathe easy now that the elephant has been caught. Villagers are no longer afraid to return to their plantations,” he said.