KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Two suspects are believed to have thrown red paint at the entrance of a KK Mart outlet located on Universiti Malaya (UM) grounds.

According to The Star, Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said CCTV footage captured the pair arriving near the outlet on a motorcycle last Tuesday, the day of the incident.

“We are in the process of identifying them. We also appeal to those with information to contact the police as soon as possible,” Rusdi was quoted as saying at a press conference today.

It was reported that UM has filed a police report regarding the incident. In a statement on Wednesday, the university emphasised its serious stance on the matter and assured full cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

UM also called for strict measures against those involved to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident comes in the wake of the controversy over KK Mart’s “ham and cheese sandwich” incident, although no direct connection has been established.

Supplied by Shake and Bake Café, the sandwiches sold at KK Mart were affixed with the halal logo without authorisation as company did not possess the certification.